Two youths charred to death in road mishap in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a tragic incident, two youths were charred to death after their bike caught fire following a collision with a stationary concrete mixer machine on Cuttack-Paradip road at Kandarpur toll gate on Monday night.The duo has been identified as Ishan Kumar Sahoo (24) and Rajesh Das (28) of Talapada under Tirtol police station in Jagastsinghpur.

Police sources said, the incident occurred at about 1.30 am in night while the two along with four other friends were on their way to Puri from Rahama on three bikes. Instead of taking the left lane meant for bikes, the duo decided to drive through the lane meant for four-wheelers and heavy vehicles at the toll gate where a concrete mixer had stopped for paying money.

Their bike collided with the concrete mixer machine and because of the impact of the collision, the bike caught fire. The two youths were also critically injured due to the fire. They were rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital where the doctor declared them dead. While both the vehicles have been seized, further investigation is underway, said IIC of Kandarpur police station Bipin Bihari Hota.

