BJP stages protest over deteriorating law & order in Odisha 

By Express News Service

BARIPADA/ROURKELA/JEYPORE: The Mayurbhanj district unit of BJP on Wednesday staged a demonstration in front of the collector’s office here to protest the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Slamming the state government over the murder of Health Minister Naba Das, the party demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on moral grounds. BJP district president Kandra Soren said the police and the state government are deliberately not revealing the exact reason of Das’ murder.

“Some families who lost their sons, daughters and other loved ones are crying for justice for the last 24 years of BJD rule in the state. Incidents of rape, murder, theft and kidnapping are on rise in the state owing to deteriorating law and order situation. The chief minister who holds the Home portfolio must resign,” he said.

Rairangpur MLA Naba Charan Majhi, Badasahi MLA Sanatan Bijuli, Udala MLA Bhaskar Madhei and former zilla parishad president Sujata Murmu said the people of the state are yet to know the exact reason behind the murder of Mamita Meher and Smitarani Biswal. Though the state government had ordered the Crime Branch to probe the cases nothing concrete has emerged due to which people are losing faith in the Home department, they said.

In Sundargarh, members of Panposh organisational district of BJP staged a demonstration and demanded resignation of the chief minister over worsening law and order situation in Odisha. As part of the state-wide agitation, the BJP members led by Panposh unit president Latika Patnaik, Odisha unit BJP spokesperson Dhiren Senapati, senior leader Nihar Ray and others staged agitation in front of the office of Panposh sub-collector.

The leaders referring to the murder of Das by an ASI of police said the incident has left the people of Odisha shocked and concerned about their safety. Demanding a CBI probe into the high-profile murder, they attributed the incident to conspiracy of the ruling BJD and police, adding the chief minister’s silence in this regard is intriguing.

In Koraput, BJP workers protested in front of the collector’s office on the issue. Raising slogans against the BJD led government for failing to maintain law and order situation in the state and to provide security to people, the agitators marched through the main roads and later entered the collector’s office forcibly. Among others, party leaders Baidyanath Mishra, Goutam Samantaray , Sumant Pradhan were present.

BARIPADA/ROURKELA/JEYPORE: The Mayurbhanj district unit of BJP on Wednesday staged a demonstration in front of the collector’s office here to protest the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Slamming the state government over the murder of Health Minister Naba Das, the party demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on moral grounds. BJP district president Kandra Soren said the police and the state government are deliberately not revealing the exact reason of Das’ murder. “Some families who lost their sons, daughters and other loved ones are crying for justice for the last 24 years of BJD rule in the state. Incidents of rape, murder, theft and kidnapping are on rise in the state owing to deteriorating law and order situation. The chief minister who holds the Home portfolio must resign,” he said. Rairangpur MLA Naba Charan Majhi, Badasahi MLA Sanatan Bijuli, Udala MLA Bhaskar Madhei and former zilla parishad president Sujata Murmu said the people of the state are yet to know the exact reason behind the murder of Mamita Meher and Smitarani Biswal. Though the state government had ordered the Crime Branch to probe the cases nothing concrete has emerged due to which people are losing faith in the Home department, they said. In Sundargarh, members of Panposh organisational district of BJP staged a demonstration and demanded resignation of the chief minister over worsening law and order situation in Odisha. As part of the state-wide agitation, the BJP members led by Panposh unit president Latika Patnaik, Odisha unit BJP spokesperson Dhiren Senapati, senior leader Nihar Ray and others staged agitation in front of the office of Panposh sub-collector. The leaders referring to the murder of Das by an ASI of police said the incident has left the people of Odisha shocked and concerned about their safety. Demanding a CBI probe into the high-profile murder, they attributed the incident to conspiracy of the ruling BJD and police, adding the chief minister’s silence in this regard is intriguing. In Koraput, BJP workers protested in front of the collector’s office on the issue. Raising slogans against the BJD led government for failing to maintain law and order situation in the state and to provide security to people, the agitators marched through the main roads and later entered the collector’s office forcibly. Among others, party leaders Baidyanath Mishra, Goutam Samantaray , Sumant Pradhan were present.