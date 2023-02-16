Cotton millers and RMCs fight over market fee in Odisha

Sisir Panigrahy By

Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Amid the slow pace of cotton procurement in Rayagada district, a dispute has broken out between the cotton millers and regulated market committees (RMCs) over market fees. While millers demand the market fee be waived off, RMCs disapprove.

Sources said cotton mill owners had approached collector Swadha Dev Singh on February 2 requesting her to waive off its market fee. They alleged that the district saw poor cultivation of cotton due to irregular weather. Besides, the market price of the fibre was higher than the MSP fixed by the government since the traders bought them directly from the farmers.

“The district administration of Balangir and Kalahandi waived off the market fee of seed cotton hence Rayagada also should do the same,” they pointed out.Basing on their appeal, collector Singh issued a letter to the RMCs in Rayagada and Gunupur on February 5 directing them to waive off the market fees on the cotton millers.

“Since cotton is being procured by private traders before they come to the market yard and there is no RMC check gate for the purpose, the committees should not collect any market fees from farmers or millers. Necessary orders in this regard be passed by the RMCs and contradictory views be brought to the notice of the administration,” the directive stated.

While the order is yet to be implemented, members of the RMCs submitted a memorandum to the collector opposing the decision. “Rayagada RMC gets Rs 1 crore annually while Gunupur earns around Rs 3 crore during the same period of cotton procurement. If the market fee is waived off, the district will incur Rs 4 crore loss,” they stated.

Since no action was taken, the committee further approached the Odisha State Agricultural Marketing Board (OSAMB) in this regard and the matter was placed before the principal secretary of the department of Cooperation, Government of Odisha.

The OSAMB in the letter urged that as per OAPM Act, 1956, market committees are competent to levy 1 pc market fee on the agricultural produce marketed in their areas. “Since cotton is a commercial crop, waiver of market fees will not only affect the RMCs but have far reaching implications against safeguarding the interest of farmers. Besides it will also be against the provisions of the prevalent OAPM Act and rules,” the letter read.

Though the state government has fixed the MSP at Rs 6,380 per quintal cotton, farmers are reportedly selling them at Rs 7,200-Rs 7,500 per quintal to the traders. Speaking on the matter, cotton growers said waiving market fees from millers would not provide them any benefits. They further demanded that they should also be provided with facilities in the procurement process.

Meanwhile, reliable sources informed that the matter has been taken to Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak who has directed the authorities to review the circumstances that led to the waiver of market fees in Rayagada district.

