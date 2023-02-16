Lady cop ends life after fight with husband in Odisha

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A lady constable of Odisha Police allegedly died by hanging at her government quarters in Dhenkanal town on Tuesday night.SDPO Suryamani Pradhan said, the deceased, Sunita Naik (38) was posted as wireless operator at Dhenkanal police station.

Sunita took the extreme step reportedly after a quarrel with her husband, Ganeswar Naik (47) who is posted in police band.There was tension between the couple over the marriage of Sunita’s niece with Ganeswar’s nephew.

However, on the day Sunita took her own life, the couple had an argument over food. Pradhan said at around 4 am on Wednesday, Ganeswar did not find his wife in his room. While looking for her, he found a room locked from inside.

When Ganeswar knocked on the door and got no response, he called his neighbours who then informed the police.Town police reached the spot and opened the door to find Sunita hanging. The body was sent for postmortem.

