Mahadeepa on Shivaratri by 10 pm at Lingaraj shrine

Sources said the preparatory meeting was attended by members of all the nijogs, local MLA and political leaders and officials concerned.

Published: 16th February 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva

Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ‘mahadeepa’ of Lord Lingaraj will be lifted atop the temple at 10 pm on Maha Shivaratri that falls on February 18.

A decision in this regard was taken during a preparatory meeting for Shivaratri held on Tuesday.

While the ‘abakasa’ ritual will be held from 3 am to 3.30 am on the day, it will be followed by Sahana Mela or public darshan from 3.30 am to 11 am.

Expecting a large footfall, the Commissionerate Police will ensure smooth movement of traffic and a hassle-free darshan for devotees.

BMC will look into provision of water for devotees, parking and toilet facilities.

