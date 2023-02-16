Mahila Congress workers hit streets demanding arrest of Tirtol MLA

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Hundreds of Mahila Congress workers on Wednesday took out a rally and burnt the effigy of Tirtol MLA Bijay Shankar Das demanding the legislator’s arrest for his alleged involvement in a sex scandal.

The women activists led by local Congress leader Anasuya Pradhan also staged protest at Tirtol bazaar and submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to tehsildar Amulya Kumar Sahoo demanding the MLA’s arrest.

Members of Tirtol Mahila Congress

taking out the protest rally | Express

“Police have registered a rape case against the Tirtol MLA after being directed by the Orissa High Court. However, Das is yet to be arrested as he is a leader of the ruling BJD. We will resort to agitation for an indefinite period if the MLA is not arrested soon,” threatened Pradhan.

Last week, members of Tirtol unit of Mahila Congress had met Jagatsinghour SP Rahul PR and submitted a memorandum to him demanding arrest of Das. The local BJP had also staged demonstration near the SP office over the same demand.

In June 18 last year, the MLA’s rumoured girlfriend Sonalika Dash had lodged a complaint with police alleging sexual harassment, betrayal and cheating by the legislator. Basing on her FIR, police registered a case against Das under sections 154 (1) of CrPC and 420, 185 A, 506 B, 294, 509, 341, 120 B and 34 of IPC and 3, 4, 5, 6 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956. However, since police did not book the MLA under section 376 of IPC and failed to arrest him, Dash moved the high court.

Hearing her petition, the Orissa High Court directed Dash to approach the IIC of Jagatsinghpur police station with a fresh complaint and a copy of its order. The IIC was also directed to register a case against the Tirtol MLA.

