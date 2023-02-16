Odisha Congress stir in Barachana over corruption

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Members of the Congress on Wednesday staged a demonstration in Barachana alleging rampant corruption in the block office.Hundreds of Congress workers led by local leader Raj Narayan Mohapatra took out a rally from Chandikhol Chowk to Barachana block office shouting slogans and carrying placards. The protestors gheraoed the block office as part of their protest. The workers also held a meeting which was attended by Congress’ Odisha in-charge A Chellakumar, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Sarat Patnaik, former PCC president Niranjan Patnaik, Jayadev Jena, Bijay Patnaik, state Mahila Congress president Bandita Parida and former minister Sarat Kumar Rout.

Addressing demonstrators, the Congress leaders said both the central and state governments are adopting anti-people policies. They said the Congress has been protesting the sky-rocketing prices of essential commodities, growing unemployment and GST on basic food items. The leaders lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of failing to manage the economy and steer the country in the right direction.

