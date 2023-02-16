Odisha to rope in IIT Roorkee for water sector plan

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has decided to rope in IIT Roorkee for preparation of state specific action plans on water sector. The institute would study various water resources and recommend the government on management of both river and groundwater.

This is for the first time that a comprehensive study will be conducted to ascertain problems/issues related to all aspects of water resources specific to the state and suggest probable solutions to address the key issues with detailed pros and cons of the solutions.

While water availability in any geographical region is viewed to be a cross-cutting issue given its critical link with major development challenges, developing land and water resources together is essential for sustainable natural resource management.

With an annual average rainfall of 1450 mm, the climate of Odisha is tropical. The state is drained by 11 major rivers and their tributaries, separated by high ridges. As there is no specific study on variation of sediment discharge and erosion patterns in the rivers except for Mahanadi, the government finds it is challenging to develop a holistic solution for the multi-faceted issues.

A senior official of Water Resources department (DoWR) said optimal water availability and allocation are becoming a pressing challenge in the state as rising water demands from various sectors and dynamic changes in the water cycle significantly affect food security, hydropower generation, urban and rural water requirements.

“A comprehensive study and documentation will ensure an enhanced understanding of the status and future challenges of water availability. It will also help lay a framework for appropriate recommendations and governance,” he said.

As decided, the IIT Roorkee team will prepare a status report on water resources focusing on the availability, supply and demand apart from planning and development, management, project-related issues and water governance.

They will also focus on the capacity building of DoWR professionals elucidating the concept and observations of the proposed study and dissemination of information derived from it besides enabling them to carry out similar studies in the future.

The experts team will explore possible solutions and strategies for sustainable development and management after having a critical review of existing water policies, regulations, institutions, and various ongoing interventions on water being undertaken by various government and non-government agencies.

“The IIT will also prepare a detailed action plan for each strategy or activity identified in the national water mission (NWM) to be implemented by the state along with an annual water budget for all major basins up to 2050 considering water availability and demand,” the official informed.

