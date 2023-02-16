OERC says ARR hearing with present quorum fine

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) on Wednesday dismissed objections raised by four objectors questioning its competency to hear the annual revenue requirement and bulk supply tariff application of Gridco.

Passing an interim order, the two-member commission said, “This Commission, presently functioning with the acting chairperson and another member, is vested with the required quorum for hearing of the petitions and accordingly the objection stands rejected.” The panel said the hearing of the present petitions by Gridco is taken up.

During the hearing of Gridco applications, objections were raised by RP Mahapatra, Khandapada MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Ramesh Chandra Satpathy and Ananda Kumar Mohapatra.While questioning the competency of the present commission, the objectors said the post of the OERC chairperson is lying vacant and this commission with two members, one of whom an acting chairperson, is not competent to hear and pronounce appropriate order in the matter of determination of ARR and bulk supply price of Gridco for 2023-24 along with its truing up application for 2021-22.

Noting that similar objections were raised earlier, the commission said such an argument is untenable in the eye of the law. Citing section 93 of the Electricity Act, 2003, the interim order said, “Vacancies, etc., not to invalidate proceedings. - No act or proceeding of the appropriate commission shall be questioned or shall be invalidated merely on the ground of existence of any vacancy or defect in the constitution of the appropriate commission.”

