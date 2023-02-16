Pani panchayats at major irrigation projects soon: Odisha CM

Home States Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced that pani panchayats will be set up at major irrigation projects in the coming days. Addressing the concluding ceremony of the pani panchayat fortnight, the chief minister said the initiative has become a movement because of the participation, commitment and cooperation of the farmers. The initiative which started with only 700 pani panchayats has now reached over 37,000 units, he said.

Stating that pani panchayats are now working in lift, small and medium irrigation projects, the CM described it as a big success. He called upon the people not to waste water and conserve it as the first impact climate change. “Our aim should be to conserve, reuse and recycle,” he added.

Water Resources Minister Tukuni Sahu said that celebrations of the pani panchayat fortnight was stopped for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now it has been started from the grassroots level with an aim for equal distribution of water, she said and adding that the beneficiary farmers should take advantage from the initiative.

The chief minister also released a booklet, ‘Sinchita’ and launched two applications, infra and MIS module under e-CAD during the occasion. Chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra and senior officials were also present.

