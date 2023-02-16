Railways to complete Khurda Road-Barang third line soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The much-delayed third line between Khurda Road and Barang is finally going to see the light of the day as construction of the road over bridge (ROB) near Vani Vihar railway station has been expedited after the dismantling of an old two-line ROB.

Sanctioned in 2011-12, around 27 km of the 34-km third line project has been commissioned and the rest seven km stretch between Bhubaneswar and Mancheswar has not been completed due to delay in construction of the ROB.

Since the ROB at Vani Vihar on NH-16 was to be constructed by dismantling the existing bridge to accommodate the third line, the diversion of traffic on the highway was the major concern that delayed the project.

The Railway Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) had to build another ROB to pave way for the three-lane ROB adjacent to the existing ROB to divert the traffic on NH 16 through the service lane towards Rasulgarh Square.

While Rs 164 crore was released in 2022-23, an allocation of Rs 25 crore has been made in the 2023-24 budget for completion of the third line project. After the construction is over, NH traffic will resume permanently on the three-lane ROB and the two-lane ROB constructed earlier will serve as the service road to Rasulgarh.

Railways had earlier planned to complete the project by 2017. However, evacuation of slums, construction of ROB and other challenges delayed the project. General manager of East Coast Railway (ECoR) Manoj Sharma has asked officials to ensure that the ROB is built within minimum time.

Meanwhile, the work on the long-awaited ROB at Jatni near Khurda Road railway station has also begun and it will be completed at the earliest. Khurda Road division made commendable work by launching the second bowstring girder in position without affecting train movements in the busy Howrah-Chennai main line on Tuesday.

The project was stalled since 2013 due to heavy encroachments and extremely restricted work space. A new foot over bridge of 36 metre span and three metre wide was constructed to facilitate communication between Jatni market and Kudiari Bazar.

