Two women, minor mowed down by speeding SUV in Odisha 

BERHAMPUR: Two women and a girl were killed while 20 persons sustained injuries after a speeding SUV rammed into them near Mandiapalli village within Gopalpur police limits in Ganjam district in the wee hours of Wednesday.The deceased were identified as Swapna Reddy (22), Sanju Reddy (23) and Bharti Reddy (12) of the Lanjipalli area. The mishap took place at around 1.45 am.

Additional SP Ramesh Sethi said a wedding ceremony was underway in a house near Mandiapalli-Karapalli road. Relatives of the family had gathered on the side of the road. All of a sudden, an SUV at high speed rammed into the gathering. While the car sped away from the spot, the injured were rushed to the nearby hospital. However, the doctors declared Swapna, Sanju and Bharti dead.

Three other severely injured persons were shifted to a private hospital in Visakhapatnam. A person has been detained for questioning, Sethi added.Following the tragic mishap, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced Rs 3 lakh compensation to the families of each of the three victims.

Expressing grief over the deaths, the CM also directed to provide free treatment to the injured and wished them a speedy recovery.Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also expressed grief over the incident and wished a speedy recovery to the persons who have been hospitalised after sustaining injuries in the mishap.

