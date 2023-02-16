Voices being suppressed in Naveen’s rule: Odisha Congress

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress Odisha in-charge A Chellakumar on Wednesday created a flutter with his explosive statement, warning BJD leaders about their fate after the murder of former minister Naba Kishore Das on January 29.“This time it was Naba Das, tomorrow it could be some other BJD leader. Voices are being suppressed in Naveen Patnaik’s rule in the state,” Chellakumar told mediapersons here. He warned that other BJD leaders may face similar situation.

The Congress leader said there are reports that Das had ambition to be the chief minister of the state. Stating that he has watched the video of his killing, Chellakumar said it does not seem the dismissed ASI is the person involved in the crime. There seems to be a conspiracy behind the murder and the policeman was not the only person involved.

Alleging that BJD is resorting to hooliganism, Chellakumar said a coterie is running the government and using the chief minister as a puppet. He said Congress will raise the issues of deteriorating law and order situation, the Naba Das murder case, corruption prevailing in the state in the ensuing budget session of the Assembly.Chellakumar also demanded that the Naba Das murder case be handed over to an independent agency.

BHUBANESWAR: Congress Odisha in-charge A Chellakumar on Wednesday created a flutter with his explosive statement, warning BJD leaders about their fate after the murder of former minister Naba Kishore Das on January 29.“This time it was Naba Das, tomorrow it could be some other BJD leader. Voices are being suppressed in Naveen Patnaik’s rule in the state,” Chellakumar told mediapersons here. He warned that other BJD leaders may face similar situation. The Congress leader said there are reports that Das had ambition to be the chief minister of the state. Stating that he has watched the video of his killing, Chellakumar said it does not seem the dismissed ASI is the person involved in the crime. There seems to be a conspiracy behind the murder and the policeman was not the only person involved. Alleging that BJD is resorting to hooliganism, Chellakumar said a coterie is running the government and using the chief minister as a puppet. He said Congress will raise the issues of deteriorating law and order situation, the Naba Das murder case, corruption prevailing in the state in the ensuing budget session of the Assembly.Chellakumar also demanded that the Naba Das murder case be handed over to an independent agency.