Home States Odisha

Voices being suppressed in Naveen’s rule: Odisha Congress

Alleging that BJD is resorting to hooliganism, Chellakumar said a coterie is running the government and using the chief minister as a puppet.

Published: 16th February 2023 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha in-charge of Congress A Chellakumar

Odisha in-charge of Congress A Chellakumar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress Odisha in-charge A Chellakumar on Wednesday created a flutter with his explosive statement, warning BJD leaders about their fate after the murder of former minister Naba Kishore Das on January 29.“This time it was Naba Das, tomorrow it could be some other BJD leader. Voices are being suppressed in Naveen Patnaik’s rule in the state,” Chellakumar told mediapersons here. He warned that other BJD leaders may face similar situation.

The Congress leader said there are reports that Das had ambition to be the chief minister of the state. Stating that he has watched the video of his killing, Chellakumar said it does not seem the dismissed ASI is the person involved in the crime. There seems to be a conspiracy behind the murder and the policeman was not the only person involved.

Alleging that BJD is resorting to hooliganism, Chellakumar said a coterie is running the government and using the chief minister as a puppet. He said Congress will raise the issues of deteriorating law and order situation, the Naba Das murder case, corruption prevailing in the state in the ensuing budget session of the Assembly.Chellakumar also demanded that the Naba Das murder case be handed over to an independent agency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress A Chellakumar
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp