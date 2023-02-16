Home States Odisha

Youth dies while taking selfie atop goods train in Odisha

Sources said Debendra and his two friends were taking selfies on the roof a goods train when they came in contact with 25 KV live wire.

Published: 16th February 2023 08:39 AM

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A youth was charred to death and two others sustained burn injuries while taking selfies atop a goods train at Bhalumaska railway station within Kalyansingpur police limits in Rayagada district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Debendra Nayak (19) of Bartibali village under Kashipur block. Sources said Debendra and his two friends were taking selfies on the roof a goods train when they came in contact with 25 KV live wire.

Following the incident, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel rushed the trio to the local hospital. However, the doctors declared Debendra brought dead. The two injured youths are undergoing treatment in the hospital.Sources said the trio had come to Bhalumaska to attend a wedding ceremony.

