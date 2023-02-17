20 days since inauguration, hearse van sits idle at CMC office in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The disinclination of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) towards improving civic standards in the city notwithstanding, it has also failed to reach out and help the poor citizens, at least in time of bereavement.

It has been 20 days since the inauguration of the newly-procured hearse van by CMC to provide affordable service to the needy people in shifting their kin’s dead bodies, yet the Swarga Ratha continues to sit idle on the premises of Bikash Bhawan office.

As per reports, earlier the CMC had two hearse vans. However, due to lack of necessary repair and maintenance, both the vehicles had become defunct following which the authorities purchased a new hearse van.

The hearse van was procured at `20 lakh and inaugurated on January 26 this year. Following the unveiling of the vehicle, the needy residents contacted the civic body office for availing its service, but in vain. “The CMC officials are refusing to provide the van service on the plea that the vehicle is yet to be made operational,” alleged residents.

The residents have alleged that they have to depend upon private agencies by paying exorbitant prices towards shifting of their kin’s dead bodies.

Sources said, there is no driver to run the vehicle as the earlier two hearse van drivers have been engaged in other vehicles of the CMC. Besides, the fare of the vehicle is yet to be fixed by the civic body.

Corporator of ward no-26 Gagan Ojha attributed the short-sightedness of the CMC authorities to its failure in providing the newly-procured hearse van.

“It is a matter of regret that without making necessary arrangements, the authorities hurriedly flagged off the vehicles as a result the hearse van is lying idle on Bikash Bhawan premises. If the hearse van cannot provide service to the people then why was it purchased,” questioned Ojha.

Mayor Subhas Singh said the hearse van service would be provided to the people after recruitment of a driver, fixing of fare and monitoring system.

CUTTACK: The disinclination of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) towards improving civic standards in the city notwithstanding, it has also failed to reach out and help the poor citizens, at least in time of bereavement. It has been 20 days since the inauguration of the newly-procured hearse van by CMC to provide affordable service to the needy people in shifting their kin’s dead bodies, yet the Swarga Ratha continues to sit idle on the premises of Bikash Bhawan office. As per reports, earlier the CMC had two hearse vans. However, due to lack of necessary repair and maintenance, both the vehicles had become defunct following which the authorities purchased a new hearse van. The hearse van was procured at `20 lakh and inaugurated on January 26 this year. Following the unveiling of the vehicle, the needy residents contacted the civic body office for availing its service, but in vain. “The CMC officials are refusing to provide the van service on the plea that the vehicle is yet to be made operational,” alleged residents. The residents have alleged that they have to depend upon private agencies by paying exorbitant prices towards shifting of their kin’s dead bodies. Sources said, there is no driver to run the vehicle as the earlier two hearse van drivers have been engaged in other vehicles of the CMC. Besides, the fare of the vehicle is yet to be fixed by the civic body. Corporator of ward no-26 Gagan Ojha attributed the short-sightedness of the CMC authorities to its failure in providing the newly-procured hearse van. “It is a matter of regret that without making necessary arrangements, the authorities hurriedly flagged off the vehicles as a result the hearse van is lying idle on Bikash Bhawan premises. If the hearse van cannot provide service to the people then why was it purchased,” questioned Ojha. Mayor Subhas Singh said the hearse van service would be provided to the people after recruitment of a driver, fixing of fare and monitoring system.