BJD stages demonstration in Odisha, LoP calls it a murder plot 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Politics over alleged manhandling of a lady police officer by Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra heated up after a group of BJD workers forcibly entered the Circuit House here on Thursday prompting the leader of opposition (LoP) to term it a plot to kill him.

After rumour spread in the afternoon that Mishra was in the Circuit House for some work, a large number of BJD workers gathered at the spot and staged demonstration demanding the LoP’s resignation from his post and a public apology for allegedly assaulting the woman police officer on Wednesday.Later, some of the ruling party workers barged into the Circuit House looking for Mishra. However, they came back after realising that the LoP was not there.

Following the incident, Mishra claimed that the demonstration by BJD was a plot to kill him. “I came across the video of their demonstration. Most of the agitators were anti-socials and criminals. They ransacked the Circuit House which is a VIP guesthouse. Where were the police when these ruling party goons vandalised the guesthouse?” he questioned.

The LoP further said he has been flagging the state government’s failure in maintaining law and order in Odisha. “I had also questioned the involvement of the state government in the murder of minister Naba Kishore Das. Due to this, the government is now hatching a conspiracy to kill me. I am not safe in Odisha under this BJD government,” he said.

Former Sambalpur MLA and BJD leader Raseswari Panigrahi, who was also present during the demonstration, said the party workers had come to protest peacefully seeking his apology and his resignation as LoP. “The way the LoP assaulted the officer and used vulgar language is unacceptable,” she said.

Meanwhile, police associations of Sambalpur submitted a memorandum to the DGP demanding a fair probe.Basing on Dhanupali IIC Anita Pradhan’s complaint, police have registered a case under sections 353, 333, 354, 294, 500, 341 and 506 of the IPC against Mishra.

SAMBALPUR: Politics over alleged manhandling of a lady police officer by Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra heated up after a group of BJD workers forcibly entered the Circuit House here on Thursday prompting the leader of opposition (LoP) to term it a plot to kill him. After rumour spread in the afternoon that Mishra was in the Circuit House for some work, a large number of BJD workers gathered at the spot and staged demonstration demanding the LoP’s resignation from his post and a public apology for allegedly assaulting the woman police officer on Wednesday.Later, some of the ruling party workers barged into the Circuit House looking for Mishra. However, they came back after realising that the LoP was not there. Following the incident, Mishra claimed that the demonstration by BJD was a plot to kill him. “I came across the video of their demonstration. Most of the agitators were anti-socials and criminals. They ransacked the Circuit House which is a VIP guesthouse. Where were the police when these ruling party goons vandalised the guesthouse?” he questioned. The LoP further said he has been flagging the state government’s failure in maintaining law and order in Odisha. “I had also questioned the involvement of the state government in the murder of minister Naba Kishore Das. Due to this, the government is now hatching a conspiracy to kill me. I am not safe in Odisha under this BJD government,” he said. Former Sambalpur MLA and BJD leader Raseswari Panigrahi, who was also present during the demonstration, said the party workers had come to protest peacefully seeking his apology and his resignation as LoP. “The way the LoP assaulted the officer and used vulgar language is unacceptable,” she said. Meanwhile, police associations of Sambalpur submitted a memorandum to the DGP demanding a fair probe.Basing on Dhanupali IIC Anita Pradhan’s complaint, police have registered a case under sections 353, 333, 354, 294, 500, 341 and 506 of the IPC against Mishra.