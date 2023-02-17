Home States Odisha

BJD stages demonstration in Odisha, LoP calls it a murder plot 

Meanwhile, police associations of Sambalpur submitted a memorandum to the DGP demanding a fair probe.

Published: 17th February 2023 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

BJD flag, Biju Janata Dal

Representational photo of Biju Janata Dal flag (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Politics over alleged manhandling of a lady police officer by Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra heated up after a group of BJD workers forcibly entered the Circuit House here on Thursday prompting the leader of opposition (LoP) to term it a plot to kill him.

After rumour spread in the afternoon that Mishra was in the Circuit House for some work, a large number of BJD workers gathered at the spot and staged demonstration demanding the LoP’s resignation from his post and a public apology for allegedly assaulting the woman police officer on Wednesday.Later, some of the ruling party workers barged into the Circuit House looking for Mishra. However, they came back after realising that the LoP was not there.

Following the incident, Mishra claimed that the demonstration by BJD was a plot to kill him. “I came across the video of their demonstration. Most of the agitators were anti-socials and criminals. They ransacked the Circuit House which is a VIP guesthouse. Where were the police when these ruling party goons vandalised the guesthouse?” he questioned.

The LoP further said he has been flagging the state government’s failure in maintaining law and order in Odisha. “I had also questioned the involvement of the state government in the murder of minister Naba Kishore Das. Due to this, the government is now hatching a conspiracy to kill me. I am not safe in Odisha under this BJD government,” he said.

Former Sambalpur MLA and BJD leader Raseswari Panigrahi, who was also present during the demonstration, said the party workers had come to protest peacefully seeking his apology and his resignation as LoP. “The way the LoP assaulted the officer and used vulgar language is unacceptable,” she said.

Meanwhile, police associations of Sambalpur submitted a memorandum to the DGP demanding a fair probe.Basing on Dhanupali IIC Anita Pradhan’s complaint, police have registered a case under sections 353, 333, 354, 294, 500, 341 and 506 of the IPC against Mishra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJD
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp