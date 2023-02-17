BJP sends memo to President, seeks dismissal of Naveen-led government

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as police service associations are mounting pressure on the state government to take stringent action against leader of Opposition (LoP) Jayanarayan Mishra for his alleged assault on a lady police officer, the BJP on Thursday said the attack on Mishra is another government sponsored attempt on the life of the BJP leader.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan questioned the issue of morality raised by the the ruling BJD, “when half a dozen ministers and leaders of the party are directly involved in murder cases and other scandals”.“The government is preaching morality when the law and order situation in the state is at its worst . This is like the pot calling the kettle black,” Pradhan remarked.

On a two-day visit to the state, Pradhan told mediapersons that a cabinet minister was shot dead in full public glare by a police ASI. After the incident, Mishra withdrew his personal security officer as he lost his faith in the state police. “What crime did he (Mishra) commit that the state government used three different service associations of the state police to demand an apology from him,” the union minister questioned.

The government kept silent when the minister of state for Home described state police corrupt and BJD MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik also expressed doubt about his PSO. “It has now become clear that the ruling BJD has targeted Mishra,” he said. Expressing his displeasure over the manner in which Mishra has been treated by the state police, Pradhan said, “Mishra has not become the leader of Opposition by the mercy of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. He has been elected by the BJP Parliamentary Board.”

BJP national general secretary and Odisha in-charge D Purandeswari said a false case has been filed against Mishra. “He was shoved and punched by a woman IIC. Even the LoP is not safe in the State,” she alleged.The party also sought the dismissal of BJD government for the fast deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

In the third and concluding day of its agitation over the issue, BJP staged a dharna near Raj Bhawan and later submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India though Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal seeking removal of the ruling BJD from government.

Addressing the protest rally, state BJP president Samir Mohanty said the state government is trying to stifle the voice of the Opposition (BJP) as it is exposing the wrongdoings of the government.Coming down heavily on the government, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi said, “I am not feeling safe in the state where a government could not protect its cabinet minister what to talk about the general public.”

The chief minister being in charge of the Home portfolio should step down on moral ground. He should own up the responsibility after the murder of Das, the Bhubaneswar MP said.Party MPs Suresh Pujari and Pratap Chandar Sarangi, and other senior leaders of the party also denounced the government.

BHUBANESWAR: Even as police service associations are mounting pressure on the state government to take stringent action against leader of Opposition (LoP) Jayanarayan Mishra for his alleged assault on a lady police officer, the BJP on Thursday said the attack on Mishra is another government sponsored attempt on the life of the BJP leader. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan questioned the issue of morality raised by the the ruling BJD, “when half a dozen ministers and leaders of the party are directly involved in murder cases and other scandals”.“The government is preaching morality when the law and order situation in the state is at its worst . This is like the pot calling the kettle black,” Pradhan remarked. On a two-day visit to the state, Pradhan told mediapersons that a cabinet minister was shot dead in full public glare by a police ASI. After the incident, Mishra withdrew his personal security officer as he lost his faith in the state police. “What crime did he (Mishra) commit that the state government used three different service associations of the state police to demand an apology from him,” the union minister questioned. The government kept silent when the minister of state for Home described state police corrupt and BJD MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik also expressed doubt about his PSO. “It has now become clear that the ruling BJD has targeted Mishra,” he said. Expressing his displeasure over the manner in which Mishra has been treated by the state police, Pradhan said, “Mishra has not become the leader of Opposition by the mercy of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. He has been elected by the BJP Parliamentary Board.” BJP national general secretary and Odisha in-charge D Purandeswari said a false case has been filed against Mishra. “He was shoved and punched by a woman IIC. Even the LoP is not safe in the State,” she alleged.The party also sought the dismissal of BJD government for the fast deteriorating law and order situation in the state. In the third and concluding day of its agitation over the issue, BJP staged a dharna near Raj Bhawan and later submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India though Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal seeking removal of the ruling BJD from government. Addressing the protest rally, state BJP president Samir Mohanty said the state government is trying to stifle the voice of the Opposition (BJP) as it is exposing the wrongdoings of the government.Coming down heavily on the government, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi said, “I am not feeling safe in the state where a government could not protect its cabinet minister what to talk about the general public.” The chief minister being in charge of the Home portfolio should step down on moral ground. He should own up the responsibility after the murder of Das, the Bhubaneswar MP said.Party MPs Suresh Pujari and Pratap Chandar Sarangi, and other senior leaders of the party also denounced the government.