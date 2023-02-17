CM Naveen Patnaik unveils BMC-ICOMC tower, launches Safa app

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated the swanky BMC- Intelligent City Operations and Management Centre (ICOMC) tower on Janpath road and the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) that will serve as a digital platform for integration of different city services. Naveen also launched the Safa application of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to provide sanitation service to bulk waste generators for safe disposal of garbage in the city.

The state-of-the art tower, constructed by the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) on 4.04 acre land in 24 months at an investment of nearly Rs 74 crore will act as city’s service headquarter and facilitate various city-level services, said mayor Sulochana Das. BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange informed that the BSCL office has already started working in the new tower, while BMC office will also be shifted to the place soon.

The 11-storey building has the ICCC on the first floor and second floor and BSCL office on the fifth floor. BMC headquarters will move to 3rd and 4th floor of the tower. The government has facilitated the Deloitte Capacity Enhancement Centre in the rest of the floors. The project designed as a green building is eligible for 5-star certification, said an official. He said the 187-seater Ekamra Hall at the building will help BMC to hold its Corporation meeting and other official meetings.

On the other hand, BSCL officials said the new ICCC, also known as Bhubaneswar Operation Centre (BOC), will help in safe mobility, responsive city operations and management along with optimisation of expenditure by providing real-time data support on city services including citizen centric applications, traffic signal monitoring system, grievance management, city transport, tracking of solid waste vehicles, street light management, city enforcement management and water tanker management, WiFi services among others.Housing and Urban Development minister Usha Devi, secretary G Mathivathanan, deputy mayor Manjulata Kanhar, BDA VC Balwant Singh and other dignitaries were present.

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated the swanky BMC- Intelligent City Operations and Management Centre (ICOMC) tower on Janpath road and the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) that will serve as a digital platform for integration of different city services. Naveen also launched the Safa application of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to provide sanitation service to bulk waste generators for safe disposal of garbage in the city. The state-of-the art tower, constructed by the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) on 4.04 acre land in 24 months at an investment of nearly Rs 74 crore will act as city’s service headquarter and facilitate various city-level services, said mayor Sulochana Das. BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange informed that the BSCL office has already started working in the new tower, while BMC office will also be shifted to the place soon. The 11-storey building has the ICCC on the first floor and second floor and BSCL office on the fifth floor. BMC headquarters will move to 3rd and 4th floor of the tower. The government has facilitated the Deloitte Capacity Enhancement Centre in the rest of the floors. The project designed as a green building is eligible for 5-star certification, said an official. He said the 187-seater Ekamra Hall at the building will help BMC to hold its Corporation meeting and other official meetings. On the other hand, BSCL officials said the new ICCC, also known as Bhubaneswar Operation Centre (BOC), will help in safe mobility, responsive city operations and management along with optimisation of expenditure by providing real-time data support on city services including citizen centric applications, traffic signal monitoring system, grievance management, city transport, tracking of solid waste vehicles, street light management, city enforcement management and water tanker management, WiFi services among others.Housing and Urban Development minister Usha Devi, secretary G Mathivathanan, deputy mayor Manjulata Kanhar, BDA VC Balwant Singh and other dignitaries were present.