Home States Odisha

CM Naveen Patnaik unveils BMC-ICOMC tower, launches Safa app

The government has facilitated the Deloitte Capacity Enhancement Centre in the rest of the floors.

Published: 17th February 2023 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates BMC-ICOMC tower on Thursday | Express

CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates BMC-ICOMC tower on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated the swanky BMC- Intelligent City Operations and Management Centre (ICOMC) tower on Janpath road and the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) that will serve as a digital platform for integration of different city services. Naveen also launched the Safa application of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to provide sanitation service to bulk waste generators for safe disposal of garbage in the city.

The state-of-the art tower, constructed by the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) on 4.04 acre land in 24 months at an investment of nearly Rs 74 crore will act as city’s service headquarter and facilitate various city-level services, said mayor Sulochana Das. BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange informed that the BSCL office has already started working in the new tower, while BMC office will also be shifted to the place soon.

The 11-storey building has the ICCC on the first floor and second floor and BSCL office on the fifth floor. BMC headquarters will move to 3rd and 4th floor of the tower. The government has facilitated the Deloitte Capacity Enhancement Centre in the rest of the floors. The project designed as a green building is eligible for 5-star certification, said an official. He said the 187-seater Ekamra Hall at the building will help BMC to hold its Corporation meeting and other official meetings.

On the other hand, BSCL officials said the new ICCC, also known as Bhubaneswar Operation Centre (BOC), will help in safe mobility, responsive city operations and management along with optimisation of expenditure by providing real-time data support on city services including citizen centric applications, traffic signal monitoring system, grievance management, city transport, tracking of solid waste vehicles, street light management, city enforcement management and water tanker management, WiFi services among others.Housing and Urban Development minister Usha Devi, secretary G Mathivathanan, deputy mayor Manjulata Kanhar, BDA VC Balwant Singh and other dignitaries were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik BMC- Intelligent City Operations and Management Centre
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp