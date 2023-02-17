Home States Odisha

Father-son duo killed in road mishap in Odisha

The mishap took place in the afternoon. Sources said Kamal and his son were travelling to Nuapada town from their village on a motorcycle.

Road accident

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: A man and his minor son died after their motorcycle collided with a truck on Biju Expressway near Kushdahana area within Lakhna police limits here on Thursday.The deceased were identified as Kamal Patkinara (35) and his son Deepak (6) of Michapali within Komna police limits. Kamal was a constable in the Odisha Auxiliary Police Force (OAPF).

The mishap took place in the afternoon. Sources said Kamal and his son were travelling to Nuapada town from their village on a motorcycle. While overtaking a truck near Kushdahana, Kamal’s bike touched one of the rear tyres of the heavy vehicle and he lost balance. The father-son duo fell down and died on the spot.Lakhna IIC Gurudev Karmi said a case has been registered and the truck was seized. The bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem. Further investigation is underway.

