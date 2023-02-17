Orissa High Court issues notice to govt over vacancies at OSCPCR

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Thursday issued notices to the state government over vacancies in all six posts at the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR). The court sought replies from the state government on a petition filed by rights activist and lawyer Prabir Kumar Das seeking direction for filling up the vacant posts.

Appearing in person, Das submitted that four posts of members have been lying vacant since May 19, 2020 and the other two are vacant from January 10, 2021 and August 25, 2022. He said the vacancies are resulting in increase of pendency of cases which had gone up to 2,372 cases by December 31, 2022.

As per prescribed rule vacancies are to be filled within 180 days of occurrence of such vacancies, he pointed out.Expressing displeasure, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice M S Raman said, “OSCPCR being a statutory body there appears to be no justification for keeping these posts vacant. The only result can be defeating the very purpose of such a commission.”

The OSCPCR is a statutory body set up on November 1, 2010 by the state government the Women & Child Welfare department. OSCPCR is expected to safeguard the rights, privileges, complaints, inquiries and investigation relating to violations of child rights.The functioning of OSCPCR assumes importance as it can forward any case to a magistrate having jurisdiction to conduct trial of an accused under section 346 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

It can also recommend to the authority concerned for initiation of proceedings for prosecution or such other action as the commission may deem fit against a person or persons and for the grant of interim relief to the victim or the members of family it may consider necessary. Moreover, it can further approach the Supreme Court or the high court concerned for such directions, orders or writs as that court may deem necessary.

While the state counsel received notices on behalf of the principal secretary Women & Child Welfare department and secretary OSCPCR, the bench fixed March 9 as the next date for hearing on the matter along with replies from the respondents.

