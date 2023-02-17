Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court orders restoration of Mayabarha sarpanch

The collector had also cited the report of the district panchayat officer, but had not supplied a copy of it to Juadi for placing her arguments.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has ordered restoration of Pramodini Juadi as sarpanch of Mayabarha gram panchayat under Dungarapali block of Subarnapur district, who was removed by the collector.Justice Biswanath Rath issued the order on Tuesday while setting aside the order issued by the collector on February 2, 2023, exercising power under Section 26 of the Odisha Grama Panchayats Act, 1964.

The collector issued the order on February 2, 2023 on a petition filed by Dillip Kumar Bagarty, a participant in the election process to declare Pramodini Juadi as disqualified to hold the office of sarpanch as she had three living children.Pramodini had challenged the collector’s order in the high court. Her claim was that she had two daughters, and specifically pleaded that the allegation that she has a third child is baseless.

Justice Rath said there was a serious lacking in compliance of natural justice as the collector had examined witnesses and taken their deposition in the consideration process, but had not given opportunity for cross examination of the witnesses. The collector had also cited the report of the district panchayat officer, but had not supplied a copy of it to Juadi for placing her arguments.

