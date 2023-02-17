Three STR staff held for killing forest protection assistant

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Jashipur police on Thursday arrested the in-charge officer, a forester and forest guard of Jenabil range under Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) South in Mayurbhanj district on charges of killing a protection assistant.The arrested are in-charge officer Shiva Shankar Samal, forester of Gurandi beat Chandrabhanu Behera and guard Binod Das.

Regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF) T Ashok Kumar had earlier suspended the three on December 11 for violating Wildlife Protection Act as they had allegedly burnt an elephant carcass in Bakua and dumped the remains in a nearby stream to destroy evidence.

The action was taken after a joint inquiry by the officials from the department initiated on the basis of information given by protection assistant Turam Purty. Turam had reportedly informed Kumar and deputy director of STR South Samrat Gowda about the incident involving the trio on December 7.

Though the three were arrested on December 14, they were released on bail on December 23 and since then absconded.Sources said, on the day of the suspension, the trio rushed to Bakua village in the evening and threatened Purty of dire consequences.

Besides, they had also warned the forest dwellers against disclosing the matter to anyone. On December 9, Turam Purty was rushed to Jashipur hospital after he was stated to have allegedly ended life by consuming poison. Later he was shifted to Karanjia sub-divisional hospital and then taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack but succumbed on December 15.

Purty’s wife Chilam had lodged a complaint in Jashipur police station on December 22 alleging that the three suspended officials killed her husband. “He was roughed up and forcefully poisoned,” she stated in the FIR. Based on the complaint, Jashipur police registered a case under section 302 and 34 of the IPC against the trio.

Karanjia SDPO Sudarshan Gangi said police arrested the trio from Bhubaneswar and produced in JMFC Jashipur further remanding them to judicial custody.

