Two women brutally killed in Bargarh and Ganjam of Odisha

Sources said Namita and her sister had gone to take bath near Nrusinghanath waterfall.

Published: 17th February 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

knife, murder, death, stab

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BARGARH/BERHAMPUR: Two women were brutally murdered by unidentified miscreants in Bargarh and Ganjam districts on Thursday.They were identified as 20-year-old Namita Satnami of Georgegarh village in Bargarh’s Paikmal block and Suprabha Chaudhury (51) of Bipulingi village within Chhatrapur police limits in Ganjam.

Sources said Namita and her sister had gone to take bath near Nrusinghanath waterfall. Before entering the water, she went to the nearby bushes to answer nature’s call. Suddenly, an unidentified man attacked her with a sharp object and slit her throat. Hearing her screams, Namita’s sister rushed to the spot but she too was attacked by the miscreant. She sustained cut wound on her palm while Namita bled to death.

On being informed, Paikmal police reached the spot and seized the body for postmortem. A forensic team from Balangir was also roped in to assist in investigation.Paikmal IIC Susanta Badhai said an investigation has been launched into the incident. The motive behind the crime is yet to be ascertained. No murder weapon has been found from the spot. “We will proceed further on the basis of evidence collected by the forensic team,” he added.

Police have registered a case under sections 302 and 307 of the IPC and efforts are underway to identify the miscreant and nab him.Similarly, Suprabha’s body was found lying in a pool of blood inside her house in Bipulingi village. Husband Radhashyam said after having dinner on Wednesday night, he went to sleep in his shop leaving his wife at home. When he returned in the morning, he was surprised to see the door of his house unlocked. When Radhashyam went inside, he found Suprabha lying lifeless in a pool of blood. Since the almirah was open, Radhashyam suspected that some burglars entered his house and killed his wife.

On being informed, a police team including Ganjam SP Jagmohan Meena and SDPO Goutam Kishan along with a sniffer dog reached Bipulingi village. The SP said a case has been registered and investigation is underway.

