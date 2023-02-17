Home States Odisha

University tag for Bhadrak college not feasible: Department of Higher Education

As per NAAC score card, an institution scoring grade between 3.01 and 3.25 gets A grade.

Published: 17th February 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

exam-test-student

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Following demands by various organisations to upgrade Bhadrak college into university, the Higher Education department has clarified that the proposal is not feasible. After the state government upgraded Vikram Deb and Dharanidhar Autonomous colleges into universities, demands are being made from many districts including Bhadrak to grant university status to popular autonomous colleges in the areas.

The institution does not have the requisite National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) score for the university status, the department has said.In a recent review meeting with the chief secretary, the department officials said under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan 2.0 component of ‘Creation of University by Upgradation of Autonomous Colleges’, the college concerned should have an active NAAC score of 3.5 or above.

As per NAAC score card, an institution scoring grade between 3.01 and 3.25 gets A grade. Similalry, A+ is given to a college with 3.26-3.50 score and A++ to those with 3.51-4.0 score. The Bhadrak college currently has an A grade.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Assessment and Accreditation Council
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp