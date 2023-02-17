University tag for Bhadrak college not feasible: Department of Higher Education

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Following demands by various organisations to upgrade Bhadrak college into university, the Higher Education department has clarified that the proposal is not feasible. After the state government upgraded Vikram Deb and Dharanidhar Autonomous colleges into universities, demands are being made from many districts including Bhadrak to grant university status to popular autonomous colleges in the areas.

The institution does not have the requisite National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) score for the university status, the department has said.In a recent review meeting with the chief secretary, the department officials said under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan 2.0 component of ‘Creation of University by Upgradation of Autonomous Colleges’, the college concerned should have an active NAAC score of 3.5 or above.

As per NAAC score card, an institution scoring grade between 3.01 and 3.25 gets A grade. Similalry, A+ is given to a college with 3.26-3.50 score and A++ to those with 3.51-4.0 score. The Bhadrak college currently has an A grade.

