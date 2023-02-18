Home States Odisha

22-year-old Odisha youth stabbed to death in broad daylight

The deceased was identified as Bharat Padhan.

Published: 18th February 2023 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2023 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

knife, murder, death, stab

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In a spine-chilling incident, a 22-year-old youth of Turipara under the Dhanupali police station of the city was stabbed to death by miscreants in broad daylight on Friday. Following the incident, the residents of Turipara blocked the Sambalpur-Cuttack National Highway-55 at Dhanupali chowk and staged protest demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

The deceased was identified as Bharat Padhan. According to sources, on Friday morning around 11 am, Bharat had gone to take bath in the nearby nullah when two youths came to him and after a brief but loud altercation, stabbed him on his neck. Bharat ran towards his house with the sharp weapon pierced into his neck but collapsed near his house. He was immediately rushed to the Sambalpur district headquarters hospital (DHH) and later referred to the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla but succumbed to his injuries.

After the residents of the locality came to know about his death, they staged a road blockade on National Highway-55 at Dhanupali Chowk at around 1 pm. The blockade continued for around two hours, with hundreds of vehicles stranded on either sides of the road. In between police also rushed to the spot to discuss with the agitating mob and after persuasion, the mob called-off the protest after 3 pm.

A resident of Turipara said, “A youth of our locality was murdered in public view. Police was informed immediately but no arrest has been made so far. We resorted to road blockade demanding immediate arrest of the accused who killed him and stringent action against them.”

A case was registered after Bharat’s father filed an FIR at Dhanupali police station. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) PK  Sahu said we assured the protesters the accused will be arrested soon.Sources in the police informed that though the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, the accused involved in the incident have already been identified and a manhunt launched to nab them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha youth
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp