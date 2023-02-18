CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates 2nd KISS campus, sports stadiums

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated the second campus of KISS DU and various sports stadiums on both KIIT and KISS campuses here on Friday.The second campus, built at a cost of Rs 100 crore houses academic buildings, a large library and hostels for 3,000 girls and as many boys.

The sports facilities inaugurated by the chief minister include the Rs 500 crore Biju Patnaik Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium, Dilip Tirkey Hockey Stadium, Abhinav Bindra Indoor Shooting Range, Rahul Bose Rugby Stadium, Debasish Mohanty and Shiv Sundar Das Cricket Stand, Viswanathan Anand Chess Hall, Leander Paes Tennis Stadium, Dutee Chand Athletic Stadium, Amiya Mallick Athletic Stand; Shrabani Nanda Athletic Stand, Minati Mahapatra Cycling Velodrome, Pramod Bhagat Badminton Indoor Hall and Sradhanjali Samantaray Football Stadium.

Expressing his gratitude to the chief minister, founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta said, “We have set an example for others by naming the sports facilities after the sporting legends. This is a historic occasion for all of us. No other place in this country has so many sporting facilities named after so many sportspersons.”

The programme was attended by ST and SC Development Minister Jagannath Saraka and BMC mayor Sulochana Das, among others Odisha Sports Secretary R. Vineel Krishna also was present on the occasion.

CM unveils, lays stones of projects worth Rs 1,650 crore

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched the 16th phase of inauguration and ground breaking of industrial projects with a proposed investment of Rs 1,650 crore that promises over 4,500 job opportunities.While the chief minister virtually inaugurated two projects, he initiated the ground breaking for 17 others. The investment intent for the projects was received at the Make In Odisha (MIO) conclave, 2022 held here from December 4 to 7.

The projects are related to sectors like plastic, seafood processing, manufacturing, tourism, IT and ESDM, refractory, agro and food processing, pharmaceuticals and steel downstream. The chief minister said over the years, Odisha has fast emerged as a major manufacturing hub in the country for sectors ranging from metal and minerals to chemical, petrochemicals and food processing among others. He said the state has shifted from a resource-dependent, mineral-based industrial development to more rapid, broad-based and inclusive economic growth across diverse sectors.

Stating that the Odisha government has always endeavoured to provide a hassle-free and prompt business environment for investors, the chief minister said focus on the 5T philosophy in transforming the industrial sector has further strengthened the eco-system of value addition, sustainable employment generation and revenue augmentation.

Naveen said the MIO Conclave- 2022 was an outstanding success as the event was attended by business leaders and industry delegates from different sectors across the country. The event brought in investment intentions of Rs 10 lakh crore to Odisha, with employment potential of around 10 lakh people. In his address, Industries Minister Pratap Deb said Odisha is slated to be the next manufacturing hub of the country.Similarly, ground breaking ceremony was conducted for three projects in manufacturing sector with an investment proposal of Rs 293.34 crore and employment potential for 243 persons.

