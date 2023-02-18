Home States Odisha

Cyber fraud racket busted in Odisha, siblings held

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Orkel police on Friday unearthed a cyber fraud racket and arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in duping Rs 2,96,000 from three different persons last year.The accused were identified as siblings Pradeep Dehuri and Kailash from Gumagarh village in Kandhamal district.

The victims are Chanchala Pangi of Chimtapali village, Sania Nali of Naliguda village and Jannha Pangi of Mathili’s Chaulmendi village.Sources said last year, the gang had cheated the trio of Rs 20,000, Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 26,000 respectively in lieu of winning lotteries.

Malkangiri police sources informed the sibling duo in connivance with several others, are part of a cyber fraud racket which operates from Odisha and tricks people from other states into paying money through various modus operandi.

“The total amount embezzled in the three cases is Rs 2,96,000. However, the exact amount extorted by them is being investigated and efforts to nab the others involved in the crime, is underway,” sources said adding mobile phones of the accused have been seized from their possession.

