Home States Odisha

Five passengers rob cab in Odisha after assaulting driver

On reaching Ukhunda, around 12 km from Jhumpura, the five passengers consumed alcohol inside the cab.

Published: 18th February 2023 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2023 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Assault; fight

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BARBIL: Five unidentified miscreants robbed a car they had hired from Barbil taxi stand after assaulting its driver near Kandra Chowk on National Highway-520 on Wednesday night. Cab driver Rahul Roy said the miscreants took his mobile phone and money, pushed him out of the car before speeding away in the vehicle.

Roy said posing as passengers, two men booked his car from Barbil taxi stand on Wednesday evening. The robbers said they had to attend a marriage in Keonjhar town and return back. They also told Roy that three of their friends would join them from Joda.

At Joda town, three other miscreants boarded the cab and all six of them including the driver headed towards Keonjhar. Near Jhumpura, the passengers asked Roy to take a diversion towards Ukhunda as another friend was waiting there.

On reaching Ukhunda, around 12 km from Jhumpura, the five passengers consumed alcohol inside the cab. After a while, they started to repeatedly assault the driver. They tied Roy’s hands and made him sit in the back of the cab while one of the miscreants took over the wheels. They also took away his cellphone and money.

Roy alleged that due to the assault, he became unconscious following which the miscreants threw him out of the cab. “I woke up the next morning and found myself lying along the road near Kandra Chowk. With help of some locals, I reached Barbil and lodged a complaint with police,” he added.

Police said basing on the cab driver’s complaint, a case was registered. Efforts are underway to identify the five miscreants and nab them. Further investigation is underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assault
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp