Five passengers rob cab in Odisha after assaulting driver

By Express News Service

BARBIL: Five unidentified miscreants robbed a car they had hired from Barbil taxi stand after assaulting its driver near Kandra Chowk on National Highway-520 on Wednesday night. Cab driver Rahul Roy said the miscreants took his mobile phone and money, pushed him out of the car before speeding away in the vehicle.

Roy said posing as passengers, two men booked his car from Barbil taxi stand on Wednesday evening. The robbers said they had to attend a marriage in Keonjhar town and return back. They also told Roy that three of their friends would join them from Joda.

At Joda town, three other miscreants boarded the cab and all six of them including the driver headed towards Keonjhar. Near Jhumpura, the passengers asked Roy to take a diversion towards Ukhunda as another friend was waiting there.

On reaching Ukhunda, around 12 km from Jhumpura, the five passengers consumed alcohol inside the cab. After a while, they started to repeatedly assault the driver. They tied Roy’s hands and made him sit in the back of the cab while one of the miscreants took over the wheels. They also took away his cellphone and money.

Roy alleged that due to the assault, he became unconscious following which the miscreants threw him out of the cab. “I woke up the next morning and found myself lying along the road near Kandra Chowk. With help of some locals, I reached Barbil and lodged a complaint with police,” he added.

Police said basing on the cab driver’s complaint, a case was registered. Efforts are underway to identify the five miscreants and nab them. Further investigation is underway.

