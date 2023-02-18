Jaynarayan Mishra must apologise to lady police officer: BJD

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD on Friday came down on the BJP for demanding security for leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra while maintaining he should instead seek apology from the lady police officer whom he allegedly manhandled during a protest meeting in Sambalpur on Wednesday.

Alleging Mishra is a habitual offender with 16 criminal cases pending against him, BJD Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sulata Deo said because he is the leader of the Opposition and represents BJP, he was provided security. But he had surrendered his personal security officer (PSO) and security given to him, she added.

Deo referred to an incident at Sambalpur in March, 2017 when the then-state vice-president of BJP Sameer Mohanty was allegedly beaten up by supporters of Mishra following which the latter was suspended from the party for six years. “But now it is very disheartening to see Mohanty, president of the state BJP defending Mishra,” she added.

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD on Friday came down on the BJP for demanding security for leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra while maintaining he should instead seek apology from the lady police officer whom he allegedly manhandled during a protest meeting in Sambalpur on Wednesday. Alleging Mishra is a habitual offender with 16 criminal cases pending against him, BJD Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sulata Deo said because he is the leader of the Opposition and represents BJP, he was provided security. But he had surrendered his personal security officer (PSO) and security given to him, she added. Deo referred to an incident at Sambalpur in March, 2017 when the then-state vice-president of BJP Sameer Mohanty was allegedly beaten up by supporters of Mishra following which the latter was suspended from the party for six years. “But now it is very disheartening to see Mohanty, president of the state BJP defending Mishra,” she added.