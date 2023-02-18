Home States Odisha

Jaynarayan Mishra must apologise to lady police officer: BJD

BJD Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sulata Deo alleged Mishra as a habitual offender with 16 criminal cases against him.

Published: 18th February 2023 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2023 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops, search

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD on Friday came down on the BJP for demanding security for leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra while maintaining he should instead seek apology from the lady police officer whom he allegedly manhandled during a protest meeting in Sambalpur on Wednesday.

Alleging Mishra is a habitual offender with 16 criminal cases pending against him, BJD Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sulata Deo said because he is the leader of the Opposition and represents BJP, he was provided security. But he had surrendered his personal security officer (PSO) and security given to him, she added.

Deo referred to an incident at Sambalpur in March, 2017 when the then-state vice-president of BJP Sameer Mohanty was allegedly beaten up by supporters of Mishra following which the latter was suspended from the party for six years. “But now it is very disheartening to see Mohanty, president of the state BJP defending Mishra,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJD Lady police officer
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp