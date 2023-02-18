Home States Odisha

Lingaraj temple decked up for big day, thousands of devotees expected

Every year, 20,000 to 30,000 devotees sit within the temple premises to light lamps and offer prayers.

Published: 18th February 2023 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2023 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Lingaraj Temple (Photo | EPS)

Lingaraj Temple (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Servitors of Lingaraj temple and the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) have put all measures in place for smooth conduct of Maha Shivaratri rituals in the shrine and movement of devotees, who are expected to turn up in large numbers on Saturday.

While the temple will open at 3.30 am for ‘alati’ and ‘abakash’ of the presiding deity, Sahana Mela of public darshan will be allowed from 4 am to 11 am. During Sahana Mela, family members of the servitors will be allowed inside the temple from 4 am to 5 am and then general devotees can enter the 11th-century shrine.“As decided earlier, all the nijogs will conduct all the rituals on time so that mahadeepa is lifted atop the temple at 10 pm,” said Kamalakanta Badu, secretary of Badu Nijog.

While the temple has been decorated and illuminated for the festival, the BMC has cleaned the area surrounding the temple for parking of vehicles and congregation of devotees. Every year, 20,000 to 30,000 devotees sit within the temple premises to light lamps and offer prayers. After the state government cleared the areas outside the temple for the Ekamra project, devotees also sitt outside to watch the ‘mahadeepa’ being lifted.

Meanwhile, the Commissionerate Police has announced traffic restrictions in the Old Town area in view of the rush of devotees. As many as 13 parking lots have been set up.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lingaraj temple
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp