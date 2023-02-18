Lingaraj temple decked up for big day, thousands of devotees expected

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Servitors of Lingaraj temple and the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) have put all measures in place for smooth conduct of Maha Shivaratri rituals in the shrine and movement of devotees, who are expected to turn up in large numbers on Saturday.

While the temple will open at 3.30 am for ‘alati’ and ‘abakash’ of the presiding deity, Sahana Mela of public darshan will be allowed from 4 am to 11 am. During Sahana Mela, family members of the servitors will be allowed inside the temple from 4 am to 5 am and then general devotees can enter the 11th-century shrine.“As decided earlier, all the nijogs will conduct all the rituals on time so that mahadeepa is lifted atop the temple at 10 pm,” said Kamalakanta Badu, secretary of Badu Nijog.

While the temple has been decorated and illuminated for the festival, the BMC has cleaned the area surrounding the temple for parking of vehicles and congregation of devotees. Every year, 20,000 to 30,000 devotees sit within the temple premises to light lamps and offer prayers. After the state government cleared the areas outside the temple for the Ekamra project, devotees also sitt outside to watch the ‘mahadeepa’ being lifted.

Meanwhile, the Commissionerate Police has announced traffic restrictions in the Old Town area in view of the rush of devotees. As many as 13 parking lots have been set up.

