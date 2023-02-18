Man wanted for murder in Odisha found hanging

By Express News Service

BARGARH: A 26-year-old man wanted for murder, was found hanging from a tree in Nilathar village within Paikmal police limits here on Friday. He was identified as Indramani Dharua of Nilathar village. Dharua was accused of murdering 20-year-old Namita Satnami of Georgegarh.

On Thursday, Namita along with her sister had gone to Nrusinghnath waterfall to take bath. Before entering the water, she went to the nearby bushes to answer nature’s call. Suddenly, Dharua attacked her with a sharp object and slit her throat. Hearing her screams, Namita’s sister rushed to the spot but she too was attacked. She sustained cut wound on her palm while Namita bled to death.

Following the incident, police were in search of Dharua. Paikmal IIC Susant Badhei said the murder accused’s body was sent for autopsy. “Prima facie, it appears that Dharua committed suicide. However, the exact cause of his death can be ascertained after the postmortem report arrives. Investigation is also underway to find out Dharua’s motive behind killing Namita,” the IIC added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

