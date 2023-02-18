No special category status to states: Nirmala Sitharaman

Home States Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday ruled out special category status to Odisha and disinvestment in Navaratna central public sector enterprise Nalco. Addressing mediapersons on the Centre’s decision on the demand of special category status from states including Odisha here on Friday, Sitharaman said the Finance Commission has made it clear that no special category status can be given to any state.

She said Telangana was an exception and the state was given special category status after it was bifurcated from Andhra Pradesh. But the Finance Commission’s clear opinion was to grant no more special category status to any other state.

The Union minister also put to rest all speculations on a possible sale of government stake in Nalco. “We follow a calibrated disinvestment strategy, which is pragmatic and does not distort the market. The disinvestment target has been set realistically. However, Nalco is not in the disinvestment list,” she said.

Sitharaman also denied that the allocation for MGNREGA and paddy procurement has been reduced. She said the rural employment guarantee programme is a demand-driven scheme. “Whenever there is an increase in demand, the provisions will go up. We also want to ensure that the fund is well spent,” she added.

She said the procurement has not been brought down, and in fact, the quantum of foodgrains procured from farmers has gone up along with the amount of MSP paid in the last eight years. “The government is not just to allocate funds but also to ensure their full utilisation. It is being ensured that the entire amount of MSP is put into the accounts of the farmers by eliminating the scope of pilferage and involvement of middlemen. Total amount spent on procurement is at an all-time high now,” she said.

Disagreeing that allocation for Ujjwala scheme has dropped significantly from Rs 310 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 0.01 crore in 2023-24 as it finds no takers, she maintained that the allocation was reduced in the budget following saturation of the connection target.

Underlining the Prime Minister’s emphasis on not transferring the burden of global hike in prices of items like gas and fertilisers to the poor, the minister said that the government is providing a Rs 200 subsidy per cylinder so that they can continue to refill their cylinders. She said people do understand the impact of price hike of imported items and calibrate their consumption accordingly.

Sitharaman said the GST compensation regime has been extended till 2026 to repay the loans taken during Covid-19 pandemic as per the decision of the GST council. The loans were taken to pay the states some amount of the total compensation due.The states are not going to lose anything as the GST revenue is going up every month post-pandemic, she said.

