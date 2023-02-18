No water supply, Odisha high school relies on nullah

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Starved of safe and reliable water supply, the government high school at Puturupada village in Gajapati’s Nuagada block is forced to depend on a nearby nullah to meet its daily needs.Water from Jhilli nullah is used to prepare mid-day meals for students and meet the basic requirements of boarders residing in the school hostel. Apart from the hostel which has 40 inmates, the school campus houses an anganwadi centre where 30 kids are enrolled. The school has a student strength of 160.

Sources said the school has the necessary infrastructure including its own buildings and toilets. But lack of water supply is the major cause of inconvenience for the students. There are two tube-wells on the campus but both are defunct. The hostel inmates and the school cook have to trek 1 km to reach the nullah and collect water for their needs.

Member of the school managing committee Ashok Mantri said the students use the nullah for daily ablutions. The cook fetches water from the nullah for cooking and drinking purposes. However, the water is used after proper filtering and boiling to prevent the spread of any disease, he added. Contacted, the school authorities said the water crisis began a month back and the officials concerned have been informed about the situation. However, they refused to divulge any further details fearing action from the administration.Junior engineer of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) Prabhakar Muni said steps will be taken on war-footing to repair the defunct tube-wells of the school. Besides, a bore-well will be sunk on the campus.

