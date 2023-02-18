Home States Odisha

No water supply, Odisha high school relies on nullah

The hostel inmates and the school cook have to trek 1 km to reach the nullah and collect water for their needs.

Published: 18th February 2023 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2023 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Inmates of the school hostel cleaning clothes after bath in the nullah | Express

Inmates of the school hostel cleaning clothes after bath in the nullah | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Starved of safe and reliable water supply, the government high school at Puturupada village in Gajapati’s Nuagada block is forced to depend on a nearby nullah to meet its daily needs.Water from Jhilli nullah is used to prepare mid-day meals for students and meet the basic requirements of boarders residing in the school hostel. Apart from the hostel which has 40 inmates, the school campus houses an anganwadi centre where 30 kids are enrolled. The school has a student strength of 160.

Sources said the school has the necessary infrastructure including its own buildings and toilets. But lack of water supply is the major cause of inconvenience for the students. There are two tube-wells on the campus but both are defunct. The hostel inmates and the school cook have to trek 1 km to reach the nullah and collect water for their needs.

Member of the school managing committee Ashok Mantri said the students use the nullah for daily ablutions. The cook fetches water from the nullah for cooking and drinking purposes. However, the water is used after proper filtering and boiling to prevent the spread of any disease, he added. Contacted, the school authorities said the water crisis began a month back and the officials concerned have been informed about the situation. However, they refused to divulge any further details fearing action from the administration.Junior engineer of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) Prabhakar Muni said steps will be taken on war-footing to repair the defunct tube-wells of the school. Besides, a bore-well will be sunk on the campus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp