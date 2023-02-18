Home States Odisha

Students lock school gate protesting teacher’s transfer in Kendrapara district of Odisha

However, despite the dearth in teaching staff, the authorities had reportedly transferred the science teacher Dilip Kumar Das to another school.

KENDRAPARA: Students of Janashakti government high school at Pentha village within Marshaghai police limits on Friday staged dharna and locked the main gate of the institution protesting the transfer of a teacher of the school.

Sources said though the school had around 360 students from classes I to X, only eight teachers against the sanctioned teaching post of 12, were engaged for teaching them. However, despite the dearth in teaching staff, the authorities had reportedly transferred the science teacher Dilip Kumar Das to another school.
Students and their guardians alleged that it was wrong on part of the school authorities to transfer the teacher when there was already a scarcity.

“The teaching staff crunch has been adversely affecting the quality of education and in turn the students’ careers. Our repeated requests to the authorities to address the issue has been falling on deaf ears,” said a guardian.

“This 45-year-old school had a glorious past. Many of its students have become teachers, doctors and engineers. But it is sad how the institution is now gasping for breath due to the alleged apathy of the school authorities,” said a local Sarat Das. Contacted, district education officer Surama Mohapatra said more teachers would be appointed soon.

