Home States Odisha

Threat to LoP: BJP demands Arup’s arrest in Odisha

The MLAs marched from Raj Bhavan to Capital police station to lodge the complaint against Patnaik who had threatened the leader of Opposition.

Published: 18th February 2023 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2023 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar: Arup Patnaik (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)

Bhubaneswar: Arup Patnaik (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Strongly protesting the “threats” issued by BJD leader Arup Patnaik to leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra, the BJP on Friday met Governor Ganeshi Lal and also lodged a complaint against the former IPS officer at Capital police station here demanding his immediate arrest.

A delegation of BJP MLAs led by Opposition chief whip in the Assembly Mohan Charan Majhi submitted a memorandum to the Governor seeking protection for the leader of the Opposition alleging there is a conspiracy to eliminate him. The legislators demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

The MLAs marched from Raj Bhavan to Capital police station to lodge the complaint against Patnaik who had threatened the leader of Opposition. Instead of nabbing the real culprits and conspirators behind the murder of Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das, the state government is hatching a conspiracy to arrest Mishra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arup Patnaik BJP Jaynarayan Mishra
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp