Threat to LoP: BJP demands Arup’s arrest in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Strongly protesting the “threats” issued by BJD leader Arup Patnaik to leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra, the BJP on Friday met Governor Ganeshi Lal and also lodged a complaint against the former IPS officer at Capital police station here demanding his immediate arrest. A delegation of BJP MLAs led by Opposition chief whip in the Assembly Mohan Charan Majhi submitted a memorandum to the Governor seeking protection for the leader of the Opposition alleging there is a conspiracy to eliminate him. The legislators demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. The MLAs marched from Raj Bhavan to Capital police station to lodge the complaint against Patnaik who had threatened the leader of Opposition. Instead of nabbing the real culprits and conspirators behind the murder of Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das, the state government is hatching a conspiracy to arrest Mishra.