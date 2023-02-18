Home States Odisha

Two miscreants hit old man while fleeing with cash, Rs 4.2L lakh recovered  

Published: 18th February 2023 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2023 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Brahmabarada police on Friday arrested two looters and recovered Rs 4.20 lakh they had robbed from a man and his grandson on Monday at the bricks factory near Brahmabarada fish market here. The accused have been identified as M Chandu and K Rakesh, both belonging to Tumba Tangapalli in Ganjam district.Two smartphones, bank passbooks and a bike have been seized from their possession.

Police said, one Indramani Parida of Sahapada village in Jajpur district was returning home on a bike with his 19-year-old grandson Ayush after withdrawing Rs 4.20 lakh from his SBI Brahmabarada branch account on Monday afternoon when four unidentified miscreants on two bikes intercepted them and snatched the money bag from the Parida.Though Parida and his grandson chased the miscreants and raised an alarm, the four fled.

However, two of the four miscreants Chandu and Rakesh hit an old man while speeding away and fell down with their bike near Nalakula, two km from the crime spot. Locals present there got hold of them and thrashed them mercilessly for hitting the old man.

By then both Parida and his grandson who were chasing the culprits reached the spot and informed the villagers about the snatching. They took the accused to their custody and informed the local police about the incident. Police rushed to the spot and took both the accused with the bike to the police station and detained them.

“During interrogation, the accused duo confessed to the crime and revealed the looted money was with their aides. “Based on their revelations, we took them to their native place in Ganjam and managed to recover the looted cash from them,” said Additional SP N Barik. However, the other two accused involved in the crime are still at large.

Police said all the accused belong to Tumba Tangapalli in Ganjam and were staying at Panchupandav area in neighbouring Kendrapara district on rent. They are involved in a number of snatching cases in Dharmasala, Kuakhia, Baruan, Brahmabarada, Balichandrapur, Chandikhole and other places of both Jajpur and Kendrapara districts, police further stated.The accused were forwarded to court on Friday and later remanded to judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected, police said.

