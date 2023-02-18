Home States Odisha

Union Minister Jardosh unhappy over lack of toilets in PMAY-G houses

On Friday, Jardosh reviewed the implementation of Centrally-sponsored schemes in Jagatsinghpur.

Published: 18th February 2023

Union Minister Jardosh interacting with PMAY-G beneficiaries in Balikuda

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh on Thursday expressed dissatisfaction over the non-provision of toilets to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) under the Swachh Bharat Mission in the district.

Jardosh, who arrived in Jagatsinghpur on a two-day visit on Thursday, met two PMAY-G beneficiaries Sanjay Biswal and Jayanti Biswal of Borikina village in Balikuda block. The two beneficiaries complained that though their PMAY-G houses have been completed, they are yet to get toilets under Swachh Bharat Mission.

Local BJP leader Sanjay Mohanty claimed that many PMAY-G beneficiaries have been provided houses without toilets. Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, beneficiaries are provided Rs 12,000 as government assistance for construction of toilets. While the Centre provides Rs 7,200, the state’s share is Rs 4,800.

Expressing her displeasure over the issue, the union minister assured the beneficiaries to take up the matter with the district administration. Later in the day, Jardosh interacted with local BJP workers, elected representatives and beneficiaries of different centrally-sponsored schemes at a meeting in Balikuda.

On Friday, Jardosh reviewed the implementation of Centrally-sponsored schemes in Jagatsinghpur. Collector Parul Patwari and other district officials were present during the review meeting. The union minister also visited Paradip port and interacted with the officials.

TAGS
Darshana Jardosh PMAY-G Swachh Bharat Mission
