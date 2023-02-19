Chief secretary reviews ongoing projects in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar

By Express News Service

BARIPADA/KEONJHAR: Chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on Saturday reviewed several ongoing projects in Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts. In Mayurbhanj, the chief secretary reviewed projects being executed in the Karanjia sub-division. He also reviewed the Deo irrigation project and directed authorities concerned to complete work on the canals before June this year.

Once implemented, the project will help irrigate kharif and rabi crops and benefit farmers of Karanjia and Keonjhar. The state government had allocated funds for the mega lift irrigation project which envisages irrigating 17,000-hectare land. Sources said construction of the additional canal systems of the Subarnarekha irrigation project is in the final stage.

Mahapatra said the government has decided to set up a nature camp at Deo dam. While 10 cottages will be constructed at the camp, it will also offer boat rides to tourists. He directed the DFO of Karanjia to engage local youths, especially those displaced by the Deo dam project, in the eco-tourism initiative. The chief secretary said another eco-tourism project will be undertaken at Khadkhai dam in the Rairangpur sub-division.

Mahapatra said he will visit Similipal National Park on Sunday to review ongoing tourism projects. He said the government has planned to set up a nature camp at Nona in the park comprising 10 cottages. Collector Vineet Bhardwaj and SP Rishikesh D Khilari accompanied the chief secretary during the latter’s visit to the district.

In Keonjhar, the chief secretary reviewed the progress of the Anandapur barrage and mega lift projects. Out of the 110.21 km long main canal of the Anandapur barrage, 69.95 km has been excavated and lined up with concrete. Civil work in 11 packages is in progress. The project will be completed by 2024.

BARIPADA/KEONJHAR: Chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on Saturday reviewed several ongoing projects in Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts. In Mayurbhanj, the chief secretary reviewed projects being executed in the Karanjia sub-division. He also reviewed the Deo irrigation project and directed authorities concerned to complete work on the canals before June this year. Once implemented, the project will help irrigate kharif and rabi crops and benefit farmers of Karanjia and Keonjhar. The state government had allocated funds for the mega lift irrigation project which envisages irrigating 17,000-hectare land. Sources said construction of the additional canal systems of the Subarnarekha irrigation project is in the final stage. Mahapatra said the government has decided to set up a nature camp at Deo dam. While 10 cottages will be constructed at the camp, it will also offer boat rides to tourists. He directed the DFO of Karanjia to engage local youths, especially those displaced by the Deo dam project, in the eco-tourism initiative. The chief secretary said another eco-tourism project will be undertaken at Khadkhai dam in the Rairangpur sub-division. Mahapatra said he will visit Similipal National Park on Sunday to review ongoing tourism projects. He said the government has planned to set up a nature camp at Nona in the park comprising 10 cottages. Collector Vineet Bhardwaj and SP Rishikesh D Khilari accompanied the chief secretary during the latter’s visit to the district. In Keonjhar, the chief secretary reviewed the progress of the Anandapur barrage and mega lift projects. Out of the 110.21 km long main canal of the Anandapur barrage, 69.95 km has been excavated and lined up with concrete. Civil work in 11 packages is in progress. The project will be completed by 2024.