Home States Odisha

Drunk man beats wife to death over her inability to conceive in Odisha

Astama’s elder brother Siba was also detained for his alleged involvement in the matter.

Published: 19th February 2023 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2023 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

death, suffocation

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A 36-year-old man from Ambapalasa village within Parjang police limits was on Saturday detained for allegedly beating his wife to death, reportedly for her inability to conceive. The accused Astama Khatua was caught red-handed while he was trying to set his wife Mamata’s body on fire in a nearby jungle. Astama’s elder brother Siba was also detained for his alleged involvement in the matter.

Parjang IIC Sakti Prasad Sahoo said Mamata belonged to Gandutaila village. She had married someone else 15 years ago and had a son and daughter from that marriage.

However, she left her previous husband and married Astama three years back. Mamata, before marrying Astama, had undergone a family planning operation restricting her from conceiving but Astama reportedly was unaware of it. This led to regular disputes between the couple.

“On Friday night, Astama returned home in an inebriated condition and picked a fight with Mamata over the issue. The matter escalated further and in a fit of rage, he hit Mamata with a stick on the head leading to her death on the spot. Later he carried the body to a nearby jungle with the intention of setting it ablaze. His brother Siba, who is reportedly mentally unstable also helped him in the crime,” the police officer said.
On getting information, police reached the spot and detained the duo besides seizing the body.

“The body was sent for postmortem and further investigation into the matter is underway,” Sahoo added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
wife murder inability to conceive
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp