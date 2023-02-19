Home States Odisha

Minor girl tied to pole, punished by kangaroo court in Odisha

Sources said despite the girl’s denial to have stolen money, some villagers caught hold of the minor and garlanded her with shoes.

Published: 19th February 2023 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2023 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

police, cop

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: In a heart-wrenching incident, a minor girl accused of stealing money, was allegedly tied to a pole and subjected to physical assault in Nuapara village within Kundei police limits here on Saturday. Police later arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in the incident. The accused were identified as Bhagi Gond, Janak Gond, Jolo Gond and Agonu Gond.

Sources said despite the girl’s denial to have stolen money, some villagers caught hold of the minor and garlanded her with shoes. They later tied her to a pole and allegedly beat her up. Meanwhile, some passersby took videos of the entire incident and posted them on social media.

Later, the girl’s father Prabhu Gond filed a complaint with the police and the four accused were arrested.   
Contacted, IIC Prasanta Kumar Sethi said the accused were produced in court on the day and further investigation into the matter is underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
minor girl physical assault
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp