Minor girl tied to pole, punished by kangaroo court in Odisha

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: In a heart-wrenching incident, a minor girl accused of stealing money, was allegedly tied to a pole and subjected to physical assault in Nuapara village within Kundei police limits here on Saturday. Police later arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in the incident. The accused were identified as Bhagi Gond, Janak Gond, Jolo Gond and Agonu Gond.

Sources said despite the girl’s denial to have stolen money, some villagers caught hold of the minor and garlanded her with shoes. They later tied her to a pole and allegedly beat her up. Meanwhile, some passersby took videos of the entire incident and posted them on social media.

Later, the girl’s father Prabhu Gond filed a complaint with the police and the four accused were arrested.

Contacted, IIC Prasanta Kumar Sethi said the accused were produced in court on the day and further investigation into the matter is underway.

