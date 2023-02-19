Home States Odisha

Narasingha rues govt’s neglect of Balangir district

Narasingha said establishment of a railway wagon factory in Kantabanji where 700 acre land is available too will help in developing the local economy. 

Published: 19th February 2023 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2023 10:03 AM

Congress leader Narasingha Mishra (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: The state government is least concerned about the development of Balangir district, an alleged local legislator and senior Congress leader Narasingha Mishra.

Addressing media persons here on Saturday, Narasingha said even as Balangir remains a backward district, no meeting of the district planning unit has been held since January 2019.

“Several farmers of the district grow cotton and setting up a textile factory in the area will help them,” he said. The legislator also demanded the re-opening of the sugar factory at Deogaon. Narasingha said the establishment of a railway wagon factory in Kantabanji where 700-acre land is available too will help in developing the local economy. 

