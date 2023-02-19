Home States Odisha

NMDC ties up with IMMT for research on diamond wastes

NMDC operates the only mechanised diamond mine in Southeast Asia at Panna in Madhya Pradesh.

Published: 19th February 2023 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2023 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

NMDC, diamond wastes

NMDC signed an Agreement for Collaborative Research with CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar in the presence of Director (Production) Shri Dilip Kumar Mohanty at its Head Office (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) on Saturday inked a pact with the Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IMMT), Bhubaneswar, for collaborative research on feasibility studies for the preparation of fused magnesia from kimberlite tailings.

Kimberlite tailings are waste materials left after the recovery of diamonds from the source rock. The material has a particle size ranging from 20 mm to 75 micrometres and can be categorised as a soft aggregate. It mainly contains silica, alumina, iron oxide, and magnesia.

NMDC operates the only mechanised diamond mine in Southeast Asia at Panna in Madhya Pradesh. The mine produces around 10 carats of diamond per 100 tonne of kimberlite, which is dumped as waste after the recovery of diamonds. Kimberlite tailings are used for the development of value-added products and are also known to be a good source of caustic magnesia.

Director (production) of NMDC Dilip Kumar Mohanty said the national miner has collaborated with IMMT to study the processing and preparation of fused MgO and TiO2 besides addressing the research gap for the best utilisation of kimberlite that has accumulated over the years at Panna diamond mines.

Chairman and managing director Sumit Deb said, “We are confident that our endeavours will lead to the conversion of waste into wealth and import substitution, proving to be a significant step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

The agreement was signed between the general manager (research and development) of NMDC SK Chaurasiya and the chief scientist and head of strategic planning and business development of IMMT Dr Ashok Kumar Sahu. Chief scientist and head of the hydro and electrometallurgy department of IMMT Kali Sanjay was also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NMDC Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology diamond wastes
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp