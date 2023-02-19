Orissa High Court modifies order on sarpanch election

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The Orissa High Court has modified the order of the Civil Judge (Junior Division), Kujang which had directed election officer-cum-BDO Kujang to produce the ballot box containing the papers of elections to Hansura panchayat in the block in the court for recounting on February 10, 2023.

Justice Biswanath Rath of the High Court, in his order issued on February 17, has directed the recounting may be confined to 31 rejected votes. The court further stated issues pertaining to the election to the post of sarpanch of the panchayat can be solved only by scrutinising papers relating to votes polled and counted in booth no 9. The counting process has to be completed by February 20, it added.

The Civil Judge’s direction had come in response to a petition filed on January 18, 2023, by Alok Mallick who lost the Hansura sarpanch election to Rabinarayan Das. The election to the sarpanch post was held on February 22, 2022, and counting took place on February 26.

Das defeated Mallick by one vote. While Das got 821 votes, Mallick received 820. Soon after the election, Mallick alleged that the counting of votes had discrepancies. Some ballots which should be rejected were counted in favour of Das and many votes cast in favour of Mallick were declared rejected, he had complained.

Mallick also alleged that there was a variation of votes in booth number 9. It was counted as 133 instead of 132 as per the report of the polling officer, stated Mallick in the complaint. Despite raising objections, his plea remained unheard and Mallick lost the seat by one vote. However, Mallick decided to file a case against Das and election officer-cum-BDO Kujang in the court of Civil Judge Kujang alleging foulplay during the counting process.In reply, the present sarpanch Das said he has no objection if the counting is done again as per court orders. However, Das had challenged the order in the High Court.

JAGATSINGHPUR: The Orissa High Court has modified the order of the Civil Judge (Junior Division), Kujang which had directed election officer-cum-BDO Kujang to produce the ballot box containing the papers of elections to Hansura panchayat in the block in the court for recounting on February 10, 2023. Justice Biswanath Rath of the High Court, in his order issued on February 17, has directed the recounting may be confined to 31 rejected votes. The court further stated issues pertaining to the election to the post of sarpanch of the panchayat can be solved only by scrutinising papers relating to votes polled and counted in booth no 9. The counting process has to be completed by February 20, it added. The Civil Judge’s direction had come in response to a petition filed on January 18, 2023, by Alok Mallick who lost the Hansura sarpanch election to Rabinarayan Das. The election to the sarpanch post was held on February 22, 2022, and counting took place on February 26. Das defeated Mallick by one vote. While Das got 821 votes, Mallick received 820. Soon after the election, Mallick alleged that the counting of votes had discrepancies. Some ballots which should be rejected were counted in favour of Das and many votes cast in favour of Mallick were declared rejected, he had complained. Mallick also alleged that there was a variation of votes in booth number 9. It was counted as 133 instead of 132 as per the report of the polling officer, stated Mallick in the complaint. Despite raising objections, his plea remained unheard and Mallick lost the seat by one vote. However, Mallick decided to file a case against Das and election officer-cum-BDO Kujang in the court of Civil Judge Kujang alleging foulplay during the counting process.In reply, the present sarpanch Das said he has no objection if the counting is done again as per court orders. However, Das had challenged the order in the High Court.