Orissa High Court upholds earlier order on regularisation of Jr lecturers

A single judge bench of the high court on October 7, 2021 directed regularisation of the services from the date of their appointment as FTRPs.

Published: 19th February 2023 08:52 AM

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has rejected the writ appeals filed by the state government challenging a judgment on the regularisation of services of 201 junior lecturers.

Initially, these junior lecturers were engaged as part-time resource persons (PTRP) in the Higher Secondary Vocational Schools in 1996. While they continued as PTRPs without regularisation, they were appointed as full-time resource persons (FTRP) against the vacant post of junior lecturers with effect from January 31, 2001.

Subsequently, on July 3, 2016, the School and Mass Education department issued an order for regularising 201 FTRPs working in different vocational junior colleges and redesignated them as junior lecturers with effect from that date.

These junior lecturers had filed petitions claiming the benefit of regularisation from their initial appointment as PTRPs. A single judge bench of the high court on October 7, 2021, directed regularisation of the services from the date of their appointment as FTRPs.

