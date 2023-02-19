Transgender held for killing woman in Jagatpur

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Commissionerate Police on Saturday claimed to have solved the murder mystery of 54-year-old woman Kuni Sahoo whose body was found lying at Jagatpur truck terminal on February 8 morning with the arrest of a transgender. The accused has been identified as Sumant Kumar Jena alias Priya (46) of OTM Bazar under Choudwar police station.

Briefing mediapersons, DCP Pinak Mishra said, the deceased woman Kuni Sahoo of Jagatpur Station Bazar had reportedly gone to a tea shop at the truck terminal and went missing on February 7 night. After a frantic search, her husband Madan Sahoo, a driver by profession had filed a missing report with Jagatpur police.

However, she was found dead at the truck terminal the next day. Acting on the allegation a murder case was registered, and the police launched an investigation with help of a special squad into the incident. Based on the statements of the local witnesses and circumstantial evidence, police suspected the involvement of the transgender. While cornered and interrogated, the accused confessed to having strangulated Kuni to death over past enmity.

“On February 7 night, there was a fierce quarrel between them. Due to sudden provocation, the accused Priya became furious and assaulted Kuni. Priya then dragged her to an abandoned house inside the truck terminal and strangulated her to death. After committing the crime, the accused fled the spot,” said Mishra.

