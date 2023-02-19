Will reveal more facts on Das murder in Assly: LoP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when the state government is caught in a cleft stick over the murder of minister Naba Kishore Das and the Crime Branch probe going nowhere, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jayanarayan Mishra on Saturday said he will uncover the mystery surrounding the killing in the Assembly session starting February 21.

Mishra, who in the thick of controversy over his alleged attack on a lady police officer during a protest in Sambalpur, said the same set of people who plotted the murder of the former BJD MLA from Jharsuguda are also hatching conspiracy against him.

“They (the conspirators) have become intolerant to me as I have been exposing them and their motive to eliminate Das who was been emerging as a power centre within the BJD and becoming a threat to the political interest. As all their tactics to manipulate the post-murder situation and manage the Opposition did not work, now they are using forces at their command to defame me,” Mishra told this paper.

“I have given insights into the murder case to the media outside the Assembly and have some new facts which I will reveal in the Assembly,” Mishra said.

As a member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly and leader of the Opposition, Mishra enjoys certain immunity from police action for something said in the Assembly. The BJP MLA from Sambalpur said that earlier the BJD government was managing the Opposition when in trouble. This is no more the case after he became the leader of the Opposition.

“Now the government is using the state police to silence me and the Sambalpur incident is part of the design,” he said.

“The ruling party has been organising protests through some unknown women outfits outside my official residence to cow me down. Let them do whatever they like to do. I am least concerned and will do my job,” he added.

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when the state government is caught in a cleft stick over the murder of minister Naba Kishore Das and the Crime Branch probe going nowhere, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jayanarayan Mishra on Saturday said he will uncover the mystery surrounding the killing in the Assembly session starting February 21. Mishra, who in the thick of controversy over his alleged attack on a lady police officer during a protest in Sambalpur, said the same set of people who plotted the murder of the former BJD MLA from Jharsuguda are also hatching conspiracy against him. “They (the conspirators) have become intolerant to me as I have been exposing them and their motive to eliminate Das who was been emerging as a power centre within the BJD and becoming a threat to the political interest. As all their tactics to manipulate the post-murder situation and manage the Opposition did not work, now they are using forces at their command to defame me,” Mishra told this paper. “I have given insights into the murder case to the media outside the Assembly and have some new facts which I will reveal in the Assembly,” Mishra said. As a member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly and leader of the Opposition, Mishra enjoys certain immunity from police action for something said in the Assembly. The BJP MLA from Sambalpur said that earlier the BJD government was managing the Opposition when in trouble. This is no more the case after he became the leader of the Opposition. “Now the government is using the state police to silence me and the Sambalpur incident is part of the design,” he said. “The ruling party has been organising protests through some unknown women outfits outside my official residence to cow me down. Let them do whatever they like to do. I am least concerned and will do my job,” he added.