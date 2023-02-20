BJP-BJD war of words mount after CM’s bypoll promises remark

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s remarks over non-fulfillment of election promises by the BJP-led central government and pointing fingers at Union ministers during his Padampur visit on Sunday sparked a war of words between the BJP and BJD.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was one of the ministers to campaign in Padampur bypoll last year, accused the chief minister of cheating the people of Padampur on the issue of separate district status once again.

“The chief minister had promised the voters of Padampur Assembly constituency to gift them a separate district after the bypoll. Now he is seeking a year’s time to fulfill the promise. Is not he trying to hoodwink the people of the constituency again,” he questioned.

To Naveen’s remark “I do what I say”, Pradhan said his only contribution to Padampur during his 23 years tenure as chief minister is conversion of the public health centre at Paikamal to community health centre. This gives a clear picture of development of the state under the stewardship of the chief minister, he said.

To Naveen’s poser on delay in disbursement of crop insurance claims to the farmers of Bargarh, lack of initiative for laying new railway line between Nuapada and Bargarh via Paikmal and Padmapur, Pradhan requested him to tell the people about the role of Odisha Rail Infrastructure Development Limited (ORIDL) in the execution of the project.

In a point-by-point rebuttal to charges levelled by the chief minister, Pradhan in a series of tweets blamed the former for the delay in disbursement of crop loss claims under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana as his government has selected private insurance companies. “I want to remind the chief minister on what happened to his promise at Sohela for providing `100 per quintal to the farmers,” he said.

The newly-elected BJP MLA from Dhamnagar Suraj Suryabanshi also jumped in asking Naveen to fulfill the promises in his constituency. As the chief minister had promised to complete all developmental works of the constituency within the remaining 18 months, Suraj said the people of Dhamnagar are still waiting to see when the works will start.

Responding to Pradhan’s tweets, BJD Rajya Sabha member and national spokesperson Sasmit Patra reminded him about different promises. “You promised GST withdrawal from kendu leaf before Padampur bypoll but forgot after elections,” Patra said.

Referring to the promised railway link to Padampur, the BJD MP said BJP had promised this twice, before the Bijepur bypoll in 2018 and Padampur bypoll in 2022, but after elections have forgotten about it. Besides, the BJP has also forgotten the doubling of the MSP for paddy promised by it before the 2014 and 2019 elections.

