Food poisoning death: Top health officials of Odisha visit kanyashram

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Director, Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra and joint director Dr Ashok Paikaray rushed to Purubai Kanyashram in Soro on Sunday after a Class IX girl succumbed and another 26 inmates fell sick reportedly due to food poisoning.

Mishra and Paikaray inspected the premises of the Gandhi Seva Sangha-run kanyashram and enquired about the food that was served to the inmates in mid-day meal (MDM). The health officials also interacted with the kanyashram inmates and staff.

Sources said the inmates were reportedly suffering from fever, cold, cough and body ache for the last five days. On Friday, they complained of uneasiness and vomiting after taking the noon meals. At least 27 inmates were rushed to Soro community health centre. Later, three of them were shifted to FM Medical College and Hospital (MCH) where Class IX student Bini Singh succumbed during treatment on Saturday.

As panic spread in Soro area after Bini’s death, additional district medical officer (ADMO) of Balasore Dr Mrityunjaya Mohapatra, district child protection officer Swagatika Das Kar, block development officer Karunakar Dhinda and food security officials rushed to the kanyashram to take stock of the situation. The officials collected samples of the water and food which were served to the inmates.

The ADMO said it is suspected that food poisoning might be the reason behind the incident. More details will emerge after the test report arrives. “Condition of the inmates undergoing treatment in the ICU of FM MCH and Soro CHC has improved. The 24 girls admitted to Soro CHC are under observation and will be discharged after 24 hours,” he added.

Meanwhile, locals alleged that contaminated water and poor-quality food were being served to the inmates of the kanyashram. “We demand a high-level inquiry into the incident and action against those responsible for it,” they added.

