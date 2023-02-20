Home States Odisha

Iron gate collapses, four kids injured in Odisha

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Four kids including a girl were injured after an iron grill gate and a portion of the boundary wall of a colony collapsed on them in Bhanjanagar block of Ganjam district on Sunday.The mishap occurred at Chidananda Leprosy Colony near Daha.

Sources said the children, all aged between 5 and 12 years, were reportedly swinging on the iron gate of the colony when it suddenly collapsed. A portion of the boundary wall also caved in along with the gate, trapping the kids under it.

Hearing their screams, locals reached the spot and rushed them to Bhanjanagar sub-divisional hospital. Later, two of the injured kids were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital after their condition deteriorated.

Locals alleged that though the boundary wall of the colony was in a dilapidated condition since long, no steps were taken to repair it. Bhanjanagar IIC Dhiresh Kumar Das said on being informed about the incident, police reached the colony.The statements of locals and the injured kids have been recorded and further investigation is underway.

