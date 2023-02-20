Lekhashree, Ipsita spar over minister Naba Das murder

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Continuing to keep the pressure on the state government over minister Naba Das murder, the BJP once again demanded the case to be handed over to CBI as the Crime Branch failed to crack the mystery.

“The case is still shrouded in mystery despite the fact that he was murdered by an ASI of police on duty in full public glare. It seems the investigating agency is under pressure from the state government not to reveal the real motive of the assailant Gopal Das,” state BJP general secretary Lekhashree Samantasinghar told a media conference here on Sunday.

Coming down heavily on the government for not taking action against the IIC of Dhanupali police station for assaulting the LoP and Arup Patnaik for his open threat to Mishra, the BJP leader demanded their immediate arrest.

“With half a dozen of sitting and former ministers of the BJD having criminal links and other leaders having questionable business deals, the regional party has turned out to be a party of criminals led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik,” she also said.

The BJD reacted sharply to her allegations with party spokesperson Ipsita Sahu saying Samantsinghar attacks the ruling party, but seeks a ticket from it in every contest elections. Sahu said that the BJP leader had visited Naveen Nivas to seek a ticket to contest the 2014 Assembly elections. In 2019 also, she visited Naveen Nivas secretly to seek a BJD ticket and is expected to do the same this time too, Sahu said.ENS

