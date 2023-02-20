Home States Odisha

Lekhashree, Ipsita spar over minister Naba Das murder

The BJD reacted sharply to her allegations with party spokesperson Ipsita Sahu saying Samantsinghar attacks the ruling party, but seeks ticket from it in every to contest elections.

Published: 20th February 2023 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha health minister Naba Das shot on chest

Odisha minister Naba Kishore Das was shot dead by an assistant sub-inspector of police in Jharsuguda district. (Photos | PTI/FIle)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Continuing to keep the pressure on the state government over minister Naba Das murder, the BJP once again demanded the case to be handed over to CBI as the Crime Branch failed to crack the mystery.

“The case is still shrouded in mystery despite the fact that he was murdered by an ASI of police on duty in full public glare. It seems the investigating agency is under pressure from the state government not to reveal the real motive of the assailant Gopal Das,” state BJP general secretary Lekhashree Samantasinghar told a media conference here on Sunday.

Coming down heavily on the government for not taking action against the IIC of Dhanupali police station for assaulting the LoP and Arup Patnaik for his open threat to Mishra, the BJP leader demanded their immediate arrest.

“With half a dozen of sitting and former ministers of the BJD having criminal links and other leaders having questionable business deals, the regional party has turned out to be a party of criminals led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik,” she also said.

The BJD reacted sharply to her allegations with party spokesperson Ipsita Sahu saying Samantsinghar attacks the ruling party, but seeks a ticket from it in every contest elections. Sahu said that the BJP leader had visited Naveen Nivas to seek a ticket to contest the 2014 Assembly elections. In 2019 also, she visited Naveen Nivas secretly to seek a BJD ticket and is expected to do the same this time too, Sahu said.ENS

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naba Das murder BJP ASI
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp